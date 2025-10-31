Bond Girlathon Friday : Results for 10/24/2025 : New Matches for 10/31/2025

Posted by on

I’m a sailor for my guest hosting duties for the Halloween Bond Girlathon Friday.

Results for 10/24/2025

Cecilie ThomsenNo PreferenceMie Hama
175031

Denise RichardsNo PreferenceAkiko Wakabayashi
166045

New Matches for 10/31/2025

Match 1

Tsai Chin (Ling) vs Sophie Marceau (Elektra King)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Tsai Chin0 – 3 – 0131 – 8 – 405
Ling

Actress:Tsai Chin
Nationality:Chinese
Bond Movie:You Only Live Twice (1967)

Synopsis:

In the opening scenes of the film, Bond is shown in bed with Ling, as the two discuss why Chinese girls taste different from all other girls. Ling gets up and presses a button that rockets the bed upwards into the wall, and two gunmen enter the room to kill Bond. It is later revealed to the audience that Ling was helping to stage Bond’s death in order to keep his enemies off his back.

Tsai Chin

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Sophie Marceau3 – 0 – 0495 – 3 – 236
Elektra King

Actress:Sophie Marceau
Nationality:French
Bond Movie:The World is Not Enough (1999)

Synopsis:

Elektra King was the daughter of Sir Robert King, a wealthy oil baron. When Elektra was kidnapped by villain Renard, M persuaded Sir Robert not to pay the ransom. Elektra developed Stockholm syndrome because of this, feeling sympathy for Renard and resenting her father. She killed her father and planned to destroy Istanbul in a nuclear explosion so that her inherited oil pipeline would have a monopoly.

Sophie Marceau

Who do you prefer?
36 votes · 36 answers
Vote

Match 2

Karin Dor (Helga Brandt) vs Serena Scott Thomas (Dr. Molly Warmflash)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Karin Dor0 – 3 – 0170 – 7 – 406
Helga Brandt

Actress:Karin Dor
Nationality:German
Bond Movie:You Only Live Twice (1967)

Synopsis:

Helga Brandt was a SPECTRE henchwoman who pretended to fall in love with Bond and switch to his side, only to try and kill him the next morning. For failing to kill Bond, Brandt is killed by head of SPECTRE Blofeld, who drops her into a pool of piranha fish. Helga Brandt was very similar to prior Bond girl Fiona Volpe, as the producers tried to replicate their prior success.

Karin Dor

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Serena Scott Thomas1 – 2 – 0245 – 14 – 399
Dr. Molly Warmflash

Actress:Serena Scott Thomas
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:The World is Not Enough (1999)

Synopsis:

Molly Warmflash was the chief medical officer at MI6. Bond had to visit her to be cleared for duty after an explosion dislocated his collar bone. Although not technically fit, Bond seduced Molly, who agreed to clear him so long as he called her this time. Moneypenny read off the report, which mentioned that Bond had “exceptional stamina.”

Serena Scott Thomas

Who do you prefer?
34 votes · 34 answers
Vote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.