Bond Girlathon Friday : Results for 10/24/2025 : New Matches for 10/31/2025

I’m a sailor for my guest hosting duties for the Halloween Bond Girlathon Friday.
Results for 10/24/2025
|Cecilie Thomsen
|No Preference
|Mie Hama
|175
|0
|31
|Denise Richards
|No Preference
|Akiko Wakabayashi
|166
|0
|45
New Matches for 10/31/2025
Match 1
Tsai Chin (Ling) vs Sophie Marceau (Elektra King)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Tsai Chin
|0 – 3 – 0
|131 – 8 – 405
Actress: Tsai Chin Nationality: Chinese Bond Movie: You Only Live Twice (1967)
Synopsis:
In the opening scenes of the film, Bond is shown in bed with Ling, as the two discuss why Chinese girls taste different from all other girls. Ling gets up and presses a button that rockets the bed upwards into the wall, and two gunmen enter the room to kill Bond. It is later revealed to the audience that Ling was helping to stage Bond’s death in order to keep his enemies off his back.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Sophie Marceau
|3 – 0 – 0
|495 – 3 – 236
Actress: Sophie Marceau Nationality: French Bond Movie: The World is Not Enough (1999)
Synopsis:
Elektra King was the daughter of Sir Robert King, a wealthy oil baron. When Elektra was kidnapped by villain Renard, M persuaded Sir Robert not to pay the ransom. Elektra developed Stockholm syndrome because of this, feeling sympathy for Renard and resenting her father. She killed her father and planned to destroy Istanbul in a nuclear explosion so that her inherited oil pipeline would have a monopoly.
Match 2
Karin Dor (Helga Brandt) vs Serena Scott Thomas (Dr. Molly Warmflash)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Karin Dor
|0 – 3 – 0
|170 – 7 – 406
Actress: Karin Dor Nationality: German Bond Movie: You Only Live Twice (1967)
Synopsis:
Helga Brandt was a SPECTRE henchwoman who pretended to fall in love with Bond and switch to his side, only to try and kill him the next morning. For failing to kill Bond, Brandt is killed by head of SPECTRE Blofeld, who drops her into a pool of piranha fish. Helga Brandt was very similar to prior Bond girl Fiona Volpe, as the producers tried to replicate their prior success.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Serena Scott Thomas
|1 – 2 – 0
|245 – 14 – 399
Actress: Serena Scott Thomas Nationality: English Bond Movie: The World is Not Enough (1999)
Synopsis:
Molly Warmflash was the chief medical officer at MI6. Bond had to visit her to be cleared for duty after an explosion dislocated his collar bone. Although not technically fit, Bond seduced Molly, who agreed to clear him so long as he called her this time. Moneypenny read off the report, which mentioned that Bond had “exceptional stamina.”