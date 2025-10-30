Straight Line of the Day: What the Heck Is Russia Really Doing Gathering Weapons in the Arctic?

Putin is amassing nuclear weapons and attack submarines in the Arctic Circle as Russia prepares for war with NATO, Norway says

Daily Mail UK | October 25, 2025 | Shannon McGuigan

Putin is amassing nuclear weapons and attack submarines in the Arctic Circle as his country prepares for war with NATO, Norway has said.

Norway’s Defence Minister Tore Sandvik claimed his country had found Russia had been increasing its military presence in the Arctic, particularly in the Kola peninsula.

The politician also said Vladimir Putin had been attempting to take over the Arctic region where its fleet is based to block shipping routes to Nato allies if war broke out.

‘Russia is building up on the Kola peninsula… where one of the largest arsenals of nuclear warheads in the world is located,’ Mr Sandvik told The Telegraph.

‘They [the nuclear weapons] are not only pointed towards Norway, but towards the UK and over the pole towards Canada and the US.