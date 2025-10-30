When you pose a question to a chatbot, the answer generally begins with a paragraph of flattery: it will say “You make a great point; you are really getting to the heart of the matter,” or something like that. It never just answers the question.
Your compatriots at IMAO will adopt the exact opposite tactic.
Do we really have to go there boss?
I had a bad experience recently with an Oriental sounding chatbot. It was an important phone call but I had to hang up because I no comprehendy what she was saying ..I could swear at one point she said “I lovey you long time.”
“Piss off, loser!”
You make a great point Bob B; you are really getting to the heart of the matter.
I have a family member who, when disagreeing with you, will start by saying “Yes” and will then spend hours trying to convince you into changing every aspect of the argument from your position to his.
Of my family members, he’s also the wealthiest, so I guess I can’t really say he’s doing things wrong…
Is his name Obama?
Just remember it is all about Art and Fish, nothing else.