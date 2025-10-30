Tech Talk: IMAO to the Rescue of Your Sanity!

Posted by on

When you pose a question to a chatbot, the answer generally begins with a paragraph of flattery: it will say “You make a great point; you are really getting to the heart of the matter,” or something like that. It never just answers the question.

Your compatriots at IMAO will adopt the exact opposite tactic.

6 Comments

  1. Do we really have to go there boss?
    I had a bad experience recently with an Oriental sounding chatbot. It was an important phone call but I had to hang up because I no comprehendy what she was saying ..I could swear at one point she said “I lovey you long time.”

    1
    Reply to this comment

  3. I have a family member who, when disagreeing with you, will start by saying “Yes” and will then spend hours trying to convince you into changing every aspect of the argument from your position to his.

    Of my family members, he’s also the wealthiest, so I guess I can’t really say he’s doing things wrong

    1
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.